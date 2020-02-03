Home

Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home - McArthur
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
(740) 596-5222
Glen Hale
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home - McArthur
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
Glen Hale Obituary
Glen Richard Hale, 79, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center. He was born July 23, 1940 in Columbus, Ohio the son of the late Paul Emory and Helen Louise Speakman Hale. He was married to Donna Kay Collins Hale, for 49 years, and she passed away in 2013.
He worked in Distribution for Pepsi Co., and was a Marine Corps Veteran during the Viet Nam Era. Member and Past-Commander of American Legion Post #476, Wilkesville, 40/8 Club in Athens and DAV Post #47 in Jackson.
He is survived by his sons, Terry Wayne (Kelly West) Hale of McArthur and Christopher Nathan (Stacy) Hale of Radcliff; grandchildren, Nikki Lynn (Daniel Carsey) Hale of Lancaster and Thomas Gregory (Emily) Hale of Lancaster; great-grandchildren, Roman Callen Williams and David Alan Williams; brothers, Paul (Loretta) Hale of Darbydale, Mike Hale of Fairfield and Patrick Hale of Alton; numerous nieces and nephews . 
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by brothers, Norman and Phillip Hale; sister, Coleen McDowell; nephew, Ricky McDowell; niece, Diana McDowell.
Friends may call at the Garrett Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. Military Honors will be presented by the American Legion Post #476, Wilkesville. Cremation will follow the services.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 4, 2020
