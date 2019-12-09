Home

ATHENS - Glen L. Martin, 89, of Athens, died Friday afternoon, Dec. 6, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.
Born Feb. 3, 1930 in Bartlett, he was the son of the late Leland & Rose Goddard Martin.
A resident of Athens since 1945, he operated Martin's Upholstery Shop for many years. He also retired from the Ohio University upholstery shop after several years of service. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War.
Glen is survived by three sons, Curtis (Rebecca) Martin of Albany, Keith Martin of Athens and Dr. Brian (Misty) Martin of Ft. Myers, Florida; four grandchildren, Jason Martin and his fiancÃ© Anne Phillips, Logan Martin, Whittney Martin and Alex Stone; special friends, Larry & Rosalee Terrell of Augusta, Georgia, and their families, Lynette (Ken) Raines and Lee Terrell.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife 60 years, Betty Jean Hughes Martin in 2012; and a sister, Jane Beverage. Funeral service will be conducted Friday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with burial in Athens Memory Gardens. Friends may call Friday from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 10, 2019
