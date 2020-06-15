Glen Vore
GLOUSTER - Glen R. "Bud" Vore, 70, of Glouster, passed away June 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born Sept. 2, 1949 in Palmer, Alaska. He was an Army Vietnam Veteran and was formerly employed by Peabody Coal Company, New Lexington. Bud was a member of the Glouster Moose, Jacksonville V.F.W., and was a Trustee at the Jacksonville Eagles. He loved to fish, vacation in Myrtle Beach, and play sports.
He is survived by his wife, Patty Lanning Vore; a son, Buddy Vore; three daughters, Stormy (Lee) Ball, Nicky Vore, and Megan Daisy Vore; five grandchildren, Tyler, Macy, Marissa, Miles, and Wade; a great-grandson, Bryson; four brothers, Tim (Cheryl) McClelland, Danny (Phyllis) McClelland, Mick (Luanna) McClelland, and Charlie (Billie) McClelland; and a sister, Mary Bolyard.
He was preceded in death by his father, Glen Vore; his mother, Daisy McClelland; a brother, Bobby McClelland; and a sister Goldie Vore. 
Family will receive friends on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. with a graveside service following at 1 p.m. at the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. There will be a military graveside service conducted by the Combined Color Guard Unit. Contributions can be made to the Trimble Girls Athletic Program, c/o Trimble High School, 1 Tomcat Drive, Glouster, Ohio 45732. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Morrison Funeral Chapel
6525 South State Route 78
Glouster, OH 45732
(740) 767-4200
