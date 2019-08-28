Home

Glendon Eberts
Glendon F. Eberts

Glendon F. Eberts Obituary
HAMDEN - Glendon "Glen" F. Eberts, 74, of Hamden, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Hickory Creek Nursing Center in The Plains.
He was born Feb. 20, 1945 in Vinton County, son of the late Clarence Everett and Elvetta Wiseman Eberts.
Glen was a United States Navy Veteran and graduated from Ohio University with a master's degree in education. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
He is survived by his sister, Sally (Roger) Ballard of Naples, Florida; a sister-in-law, Carol Eberts of Hamden; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Roger and Stephen Eberts.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. David McKnight officiating. Interment will be in Hamden Cemetery, Hamden. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, one hour prior to the service.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Aug. 29, 2019
