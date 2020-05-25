ALBANY - Glenn E. Brooks, 94, of Albany, died Sunday morning May 25, 2020 at his home with his family. Born Feb. 23, 1926 in Athens, he was the son of the late Arch Brooks and Marjorie Green Brooks.
He attended Athens High School and was employed at his own business, Brooks Heating and Cooling and also at North American Aviation, Wayne National Forest, West Heating and Cooling and for 20 years with the Athens County Senior Center. He was a member of LifePoint Pentecostal Church. He was a U.S. Navy veteran in World War II, serving in the South Pacific aboard the light cruiser USS Nashville. The ship was attacked by a Japanese kamikaze pilot on Dec. 13, 1944.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 72 years, Virginia Well Brooks; a daughter, Susie (Tom) Hooper of Albany; two sons, Don (Judy) Brooks of Albany and Craig (Cyndi) Brooks of Findley; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Bessie (Joe) Miller of Athens and Donna (Dale) Miller of Bucyrus.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by five sisters, Lelia Brooks, Merna Swart, Betty Bailey, Jean Marcum and Marjorie Hoffman; two brothers, Walter Books and Sherman Brooks.
Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday 1 p.m. at the LifePoint Pentecostal Church, Rt. 50 east of Athens. Friends may call Wednesday noon until time of service. Please observe social distancing measures as much as possible and please wear a face mask while attending the service. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Entombment will be in Athens Memory Gardens. Military rites will be conducted by VFW Post 9893 and KT Crossen Post 21 American Legion Honor Guard at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Home Care and Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Suite C, Athens, OH 45701 or Athens County Senior Center, 701 E. State St., Suite 101, Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger from May 25 to May 27, 2020.