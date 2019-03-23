NELSONVILLE - Gloria Lee Koon, 92, of Nelsonville, passed away March 21, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

Gloria was born Nov. 16, 1926 in Nelsonville to Simon Oscar and Ida Effie Bond. She was a member of the Nelsonville Presbyterian Church, and loved following Christopher's music career and attended hundreds of concerts at OU and any where else she could.

Surviving are her son, Christopher L. Koon of Nelsonville; nephews, Richard Bond of Gahanna and Danny Henthorn of Florida; nieces, Joellen Bond Abdella of Chauncey, Barbara Bond MacDonald of Buchtel, Marilyn Henthorn of Florida, and Debbie Bond Schlotterer of Norwalk; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale Koon; sisters, Dorothy Kathleen Bond, Audrey Henthorn, Lahoma Dean and Galena Huddy; and brothers, Lawrence "Pete" Bond, Theodore "Ted" Bond and Roy Bond.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, which will be announced.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, which will be announced.