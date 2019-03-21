CHAUNCEY - Golda G. Hunter, 82, of Chauncey, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones, at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens.

Golda was born in Grassey Fork (Paintsville), Kentucky, on Nov. 23, 1936, to Martin Eldon and Florence Ellen Trimble Blair. Golda moved to Athens at 15 years of age and worked at Jake's Sandwich Shop for four years. Golda later worked at Ohio University as a cook II for 31 years. She was a New Life Assembly of God Church member for approximately 38 years.

Golda was devoted to her husband of almost 40 years, Dana Lee Hunter. Golda's life was centered around her two children from a previous marriage, as well as her siblings and other family members.

Golda is survived by her two beloved children, George Paul Stout and Fauna Lee Stout. She also is survived by two sisters, Ann Sapp and Mabel Ratliff; several much-loved nieces and nephews; special friends, John and Tammy Shrieves; and a most cherished cat, Whitey.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dana Hunter; a brother, Chuck Blair; and three sisters, Betty Williams, Barbara Bower and Garnet Hensley.

A graveside service will be performed Saturday, March 23, at 1 p.m. at New Marshfield Cemetery, with Rev. Phil Foster officiating. A memorial service for the family will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to New Life Assembly of God Church, 11640 Upper River Road, Athens, OH 45701. Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary