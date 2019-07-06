ATHENS - Gordon Scott Franciosa, 53, of Athens, passed away suddenly, July 3, 2019, while walking to his favorite haven, "The Gathering Place."

Gordon is survived by his parents, Sandi and Gerry of Florida; a brother, Peter, and sister, Jennifer of California; and two nephews, Jacob and Bo.

Gordon was a kind and gentle soul who fought demons all his life and the family would like to thank his Athens professional mental health team for making his life as enjoyable as possible. Gordon made Athens his home for the past 35 years, having arrived as a student at Ohio University. May his soul rest in harmony for eternity ... Gordon deserves nothing less.

A memorial service will be planned shortly for all his friends and acquaintances to say goodbye.

