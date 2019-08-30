Home

Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Gordon N. Perry

Gordon N. Perry Obituary
ALBANY - Gordon N. Perry, 91, of Albany, passed away Aug. 26, 2019, after a short battle with re-occurring cancer.
He was born Aug. 3, 1928, in Dacota, West Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.
Gordon was a veteran of the U.S. Army's 11th Airborne Division, a volunteer firefighter and former chief of Meigs County Station 12, Columbia Twp. VFD, and a former Twp. Trustee.
He attended the Columbia Chapel Church and was a member of the American Legion. He worked as a bridge and highway inspector, and retired as a machinist from Abex-Athens Mold and Machine.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Beulah "Boots" Perry; a son, Troy Perry; a daughter, Sharon (Bert) Christian; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gordon willed his body to the Ohio University Osteopathic School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations the Columbia Twp. VFD, OhioHealth Hospice, or the .
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
We love you, Pa.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Sept. 1, 2019
