Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
View Map
Resources
Grace L. Gould


1940 - 2019
Grace L. Gould Obituary
TRIMBLE - Grace L. Gould, 79, Trimble, passed away at her residence Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
Born in Albany on May 17, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Dora Bell King Cooper. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by children, Rick (Ilene) Cooper of Glouster, Carolyn Casto of Stewart, Betty Gould of Glouster, Jack (Treva) Gould of Stewart, Cathy (Carl) Wheeler and Mary (David) Bailey, all of Albany, Bill and Gene Gould of Glouster; a daughter-in-law, Linda Wheeler of Albany; 16 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; a brother, George Cooper; a sister, Hazel McClain; and special friends, Greg Gilkey and Travis Osborne.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; sons, Johnny Wheeler and Danny Gould; a daughter, Susie Cooper; and a son-in-law, Carl Casto.
Services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with minister Robbie Clark officiating. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Aug. 20, 2019
