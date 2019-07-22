LONG BOTTOM - Grace Margauerite Robinette Stout, 86, of Long Bottom, Ohio, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Arcadia Valley Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center in Coolville.

She was born on June 15, 1933 in Zanesville, the daughter of the late Curtis W. and Helen V. Geddes Robinette. She was a 1951 graduate of Nelsonville High School.

On Oct. 5, 1963, Grace married Charles Glen Stout and they made their home in Long Bottom. She started work at Shafer's in Nelsonville then Ohio Fuel Gas Co. in Athens, and then several years as a Cook for the Eastern Local Schools. She attended St. Paul United Methodist Church in Tuppers Plains.

Grace enjoyed in her early years roller skating and bowling, after that she enjoyed camping, boating, woodworking, crocheting and enjoyed her family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Keith L. and daughter-in-law, Missy Stout of Long Bottom, and daughter-in-law, Cassie Ann Sheets Stout Davis of Pataskala, Ohio; her sisters, Sheila and Mike Klinebriel, Marlene and Dave Patton; a brother, Charles and Pat Robinette and brother-in-law, James Robert Stout; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and a special cousin, Sandy Glendening Peterson and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Glen Stout; step-son, Joseph Glen Stout; father and mother-in-law, Charles Floyd and Vercia N. Torence Stout. She was also preceded by her sister, Lorena and William (Bill) Seel; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Stout and a sister-in-law, Eileen Seel.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, with Pastor Melissa Dailey officiating. Burial will follow in the Sandhill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4-8 p.m.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on July 23, 2019