Grady VanNess
1955 - 2020
COOLVILLE - Grady L. Van Ness, 65, passed away peacefully at his home Aug. 8, 2020. Born Feb. 12, 1955 to his parents, the late Chester Stephens and Shirley Van Ness in Columbus, Ohio. He served our country in the U.S. Army and received the National Defense Service Medal.
Grady grew up with his grandparents, Herbert and Catherine Van Ness in Guysville, Ohio. He made many friends growing up, including a lifelong Best Friend, Charles Jim Alloway; his favorite bus driver, William (Clair) Stobart; and his old army buddies, Steve Bales, Ronnie and Sweetthing Bouknight and Frank Pagels. Grady has asked his loving girlfriend, Roberta "Babe" to take him back home, and she is following his request.
Survived by his children of Roberta, Benny (Chrissy), Jeremy (Shelena), Son of Charlene, Travis (Jessica); and very special aunt, Millie Jenny.
A visitation will be held at the O. R. WOODYARD CO. FUNERAL HOME, 1346 S. High St. Columbus, Ohio 43207 on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. A procession of vehicles and motorcycles will take Grady to the Coolville Cemetery on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 leaving the funeral home at 9 a.m.. Graveside service will start upon arrival at cemetery. Gary Roiland Jr. officiating. U.S. Army Honors team will offer final tribute. It is suggested in lieu of flowers, contributions be given to erect a grave monument.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
AUG
15
Funeral
09:00 AM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
AUG
15
Graveside service
Coolville Cemetery
