GLOUSTER - Greg Keith, 62, of Glouster passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 27, 1958 in Nelsonville. Greg worked as a welder-fabricator for B.S.S. Waste in Lancaster.
He is survived by his wife, Penny J. Snider Keith of Glouster; three sons, Jeremy (Trina) Keith of Justin, TX, Dustin (Brandy) Altop of Athens, and Greg B. (Morgan) Keith of Glouster; Shannon George, whom he thought of as a daughter; his grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Hunter, Harper, Jamison, Devon, Tanner, and Zoe; his mother, Mary Keith of Glouster; a brother, Richard L. (Samantha) Keith Jr. of Jacksonville; a sister, Brenda (Sam) Simons of Glouster; a special nephew, Jacob Keith of Jacksonville; several other nieces and nephews; his beloved dogs, Buster, Eeyor, Pooh, Min Min, and his cat, Henry.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard L. Keith Sr.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Fairhope Hospice caregivers, Stephanie, Mel, and Judy, for their care during Greg's illness.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Jerry Marang officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. Greg's request was that anyone who attends his services dress casually. Please wear a face covering and practice social distancing as much as possible while attending services. Contributions can be made to the family to assist with medical expenses. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com
.