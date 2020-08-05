1/
Greg Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Greg's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GLOUSTER - Greg A. Smith, 62 of Glouster passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster. Born Aug. 18, 1957 in White Cottage, he was the son of the late John Richard and Evelyn M. Lyons Smith. Greg was a good carpenter and was known to be a "Mr. Fix It".
He is survived by a son, Tory Smith of Glouster; a daughter, Kirbi (Alex) Jajczyk of Trimble; grandchildren, Lakin Smith, Tory Smith Jr., and Braden and Zoey Jajczyk; and a brother, Rob Smith of Glouster.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Smith.
Greg's wishes were to be cremated and there will be a private memorial held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morrison Funeral Chapel
6525 South State Route 78
Glouster, OH 45732
(740) 767-4200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morrison Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved