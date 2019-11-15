Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Service
1166 Parsons Ave.
Columbus, OH 43206
614-444-3200
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Bible Truth Baptist Church
12 Pine St.
The Plains, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Lee Cox


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Lee Cox Obituary
THE PLAINS - Gregory Lee Cox, 66, husband of Rebecca Cox, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at his residence with his loving family by his side.
Greg was born on Aug. 8, 1953 in Milford, Ohio to the late William and Gertrude Cox. Greg was a home builder by trade and was a proud U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. Above all else, Greg's greatest joy was being with his family.
In addition to his loving wife of 40 years, Rebecca, survivors include a son, Thomas (Paige) Shipley; daughters, Virginia Shipley (Mike Warren), Teri Lee Shipley (Chad Perry) and Tracy Stoermer; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Calista Shipley, Ray Rutter, Tawnie Rutter, Mathias Rutter, Cheyenna Shipley, Madison Shipley, Raiden Stoermer, Dalton Stoermer; a brother, Ronald Cox; sisters, Wanda Gray and Anita Cox; a special nephew, JB Smith. He also leaves behind several other nieces, nephews, extended family members and a host of friends.
In addition to his parents, Greg was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Jenny Brooks; his father-in-law, Thomas Shipley; and a son, Gregory Cox, Jr.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Bible Truth Baptist Church, 12 Pine St., The Plains.
Edwards Funeral Service, 1166 Parsons Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43206 is serving the family.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -