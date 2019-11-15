|
THE PLAINS - Gregory Lee Cox, 66, husband of Rebecca Cox, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at his residence with his loving family by his side.
Greg was born on Aug. 8, 1953 in Milford, Ohio to the late William and Gertrude Cox. Greg was a home builder by trade and was a proud U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. Above all else, Greg's greatest joy was being with his family.
In addition to his loving wife of 40 years, Rebecca, survivors include a son, Thomas (Paige) Shipley; daughters, Virginia Shipley (Mike Warren), Teri Lee Shipley (Chad Perry) and Tracy Stoermer; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Calista Shipley, Ray Rutter, Tawnie Rutter, Mathias Rutter, Cheyenna Shipley, Madison Shipley, Raiden Stoermer, Dalton Stoermer; a brother, Ronald Cox; sisters, Wanda Gray and Anita Cox; a special nephew, JB Smith. He also leaves behind several other nieces, nephews, extended family members and a host of friends.
In addition to his parents, Greg was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Jenny Brooks; his father-in-law, Thomas Shipley; and a son, Gregory Cox, Jr.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Bible Truth Baptist Church, 12 Pine St., The Plains.
Edwards Funeral Service, 1166 Parsons Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43206 is serving the family.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 17, 2019