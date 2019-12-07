|
|
POMEROY - Guy Norris, 57, Pomeroy, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at his residence.
Born Aug. 4, 1962, in Athens he was the son of the late Harold Guy Sr. and Rhea Jean Reeves Norris.
He is survived by siblings Raymond (Chris) Norris of Jackson, Dawnette Ramey of Rutland, Darla (Ronnie) Haning of Pomeroy; nieces and nephews Walter, Mark, Rhea, Michael, Hollie, Heather, Ronnie and Austin.
In addition to his parents he was preceded by brothers Michael and Kenneth; nephews Curtis, Patrick and Jason.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 8, 2019