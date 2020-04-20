|
BELPRE - Gwendolyn "Gwen" Ann Fox, 78 of Belpre, Ohio died at the Marietta Memorial Hospital on April 17, 2020. She was born in Steubenville, Ohio on Jan. 16, 1942 and was the daughter of the late Elijah "Zeke" Dea and Kathryn Covey Campbell.
She was a member of the Belpre Heights United Methodist Church where she had been active in the Sunday School activities. She was a a retired school teacher having taught in the Newark, Ohio, Okaloosa County, Fl and Federal Hocking School systems. She was a member of the Belpre Senior Citizens, OEA, NEA Eastern Star, Belpre Women's Club, Retired School Teachers Association of Athens County, Ohio. She loved to read, go to the beach, garden, music and was an Ohio State Football fan. She was a volunteer for BAM. (Belpre Area Ministries)
Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth "Libby" Leontescu of Belpre, Ohio. Also surviving is her sister, Carlyn Martino of Cheyene, WY; a nephew, Jim (Kris) Martino; three great-nieces and one great-nephew.
Due to the current health conditions, a memorial service will be held at a later date at the Belpre Heights United Methodist Church.
Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 21, 2020