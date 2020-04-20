Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leavitt Funeral Home Of Ohio Inc
801 Victor St
Belpre, OH 45714
(740) 423-6326
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendolyn Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendolyn Fox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gwendolyn Fox Obituary
BELPRE - Gwendolyn "Gwen" Ann Fox, 78 of Belpre, Ohio died at the Marietta Memorial Hospital on April 17, 2020. She was born in Steubenville, Ohio on Jan. 16, 1942 and was the daughter of the late Elijah "Zeke" Dea and Kathryn Covey Campbell.
She was a member of the Belpre Heights United Methodist Church where she had been active in the Sunday School activities. She was a a retired school teacher having taught in the Newark, Ohio, Okaloosa County, Fl and Federal Hocking School systems. She was a member of the Belpre Senior Citizens, OEA, NEA Eastern Star, Belpre Women's Club, Retired School Teachers Association of Athens County, Ohio. She loved to read, go to the beach, garden, music and was an Ohio State Football fan. She was a volunteer for BAM. (Belpre Area Ministries)
Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth "Libby" Leontescu of Belpre, Ohio. Also surviving is her sister, Carlyn Martino of Cheyene, WY; a nephew, Jim (Kris) Martino; three great-nieces and one great-nephew.
Due to the current health conditions, a memorial service will be held at a later date at the Belpre Heights United Methodist Church.
Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwendolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -