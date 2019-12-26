|
|
ATHENS - Hannah Hann, 60, of Decatur, Alabama died on Dec. 22, 2019 at the Caring for Life Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
She was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on June 13, 1959 and was the daughter of the late Herbert Lee and Lena Alice Deem Roush. She was a member of Christ Mission Church in Lubeck, West Virginia. She graduated from Belpre High School in 1977.
Survivors include her husband, James Hann; daughter Paula Suzanne (Ron) Kuhns of LaBelle, Pennsylvania; special daughter, Brenda (Brian) Moellendick of Belpre, Ohio; daughter, Amber Watson of Dayton; daughter, Courtney (Joe) Patrick of Fairborn, Ohio; daughter, Miranda (Ryan) Haught of Huber Heights, Ohio; brothers and sisters, Jennifter (Bill) Carpenter, Beth (Tom) Welch of Waterford, Ohio; Herbie (Alicia) Roush of Ruthland, Ohio; Tim (Dawna) Roush of Waterford, Ohio; Jon (Jill) Roush of Belpre, Ohio; Jason (Judy) Roush of Cutler, Ohio; and Joe Roush of Vincent, Ohio; and nine grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two nieces, Leah Full and Atayla Welch.
Services will be at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Mark Watkins officiating. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Belpre, Ohio. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:30 p.m. till time of services at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of other remembrances, donations may be made to "The Transplant Foundation" Georgetown Univeristy Transplant Institute, Attn: David Zwerski - 2 PHC, 3800 Reservoir Road NW, Washington, D.C. 20007 or Christ Mission Church, 537 Harris Highway, Parkersburg, WV 26101.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 27, 2019