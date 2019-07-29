Home

Jagers and Sons Funeral Home - Athens
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
740-593-3567
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home - Athens
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home - Athens
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home - Athens
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
Harold Lloyd Steele


1941 - 2019
Harold Lloyd Steele Obituary
GLOUSTER - Harold Lloyd Steele, 78, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home.
He was born July 4, 1941 in McArthur to the late Lloyd F. and Opal Harkins Steele. He graduated from McArthur High School and then worked as a service technician, retiring from AMSCO.
He enjoyed restoring hot rods and motorcycles and loved anything mechanical. He spent many hours in his garage tinkering. Harold also enjoyed his extensive Lionel train collection. Harold was a member of Masonic Lodge Delta 207 of McArthur for over 50 years and the Aladdin Temple of the Shrine.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Ruth Carsey Steele; a daughter, Kim Hatley (Bill) of Wellston; step-children, Julie Post Burnett of Sutherlin, Virginia, Kristina Post Mulligan (Tim) of Gahanna and Chuck Post (Ali) of Hilliard; grandchildren, Michael Hatley of Naples, Florida and Mika Wilson of Jackson; and a great-grandson, Morgan; as well as many extended grand- and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janie Partee.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Jagers and Sons Funeral Home, Athens, conducted by Pastor Jim Taylor and assisted by Mason Burnett. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of the service, with Masonic services at noon.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on July 30, 2019
