SHADE - Harriett Burson Meeks, 90, of Shade, died Thursday morning, Sept. 5, 2019 at her home. Born July 8, 1929 in Pratt's Fork, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Harley and Leona Shumway Burson.
A 1947 graduate of Shade High School, she retired after 37 1/2 years from Shade-Alexander Junior High School as a cook, teacher's aide and finally head cook. She had been formerly employed at Burson's Grocery in Burlingham, Cornwell Jewelers, Lowman's Restaurant and Drug Store.
She was a member of the Shade Community Center and Ohio Horsemen's Association. She attended Christ Community Wesleyan Church. She was active in Republican politics and was the Athens County Republican Central Committeeman. She and her late husband spent many years with horses, especially a Standard Breed Pacer named Coe Z Right, who set many regional race track records.
Harriett is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (Jeff) Bateman of Racine; her son, Greg Meeks of Shade; four grandchildren, Kristine (Barry) Barr, Scott (Cindy Hall) Meeks, Jill (Scott) Lallier, and Lea (Josh) Wandling; ten great grandchildren, Jordan Furner, Cody Meeks, Kendyl Furner, Madison Bissell, Brandon Bond, Darian Lallier, Raegan Wandling, Carter Wandling, Aranda Hall and Dustin Hall; two great grandchildren, Lucas and Landyn Baker; a former sister in law, Jeanne Burson Kelly of Athens; and a special friend she loved as a son, Jim Kearns.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Vern Meeks in 1986; a daughter, Deborah Meeks Owens; a daughter in law, Becky Meeks; three sisters, Mary Catharine Burson, Neacil Burson Carsey and Joan G. Burson; two brothers, George Dwight Burson and Robert Hanson Burson.
Funeral service will be conducted Monday 11 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor Mark Mitera officiating. Burial will be in Burson Cemetery, Shade. Friends may call Sunday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a special thanks to her OhioHealth Hospice Team for Harriett's care. She considered them as part of her family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Home Care & Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Suite c, Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Sept. 6, 2019