ATHENS - Harry E. Bowles, 89, of Athens, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Fairfield Medical Center, in Lancaster.

He was born Dec. 30, 1929, in Athens, the son of the late Elson and Lucille Dalton Bowles. He was a 1948 graduate of Athens High School. He drove school bus for Mechanicsburg School for 10 years, Athens City Schools for four years, and Ohio University for awhile. He was one of the 30 original founders of Richland Area Fire Dept. which organized in 1954, and was also a volunteer on the Athens Fire Dept., and was the first station chief for SEOEMS. Harry worked for Athens County Engineer Dept. for 38 years, had a family water hauling business, and worked on the J.E. Bowles Dairy Farm.

He was a member of Bates Methodist Church and Shade Senior Citizens and a past member of Lodi and Athens Grange.

Harry loved to camp, and made many friends along the way, he was a member of the Barn Yard Campers and Good Sams Club 67. He also worked for White-Swartzel Funeral Home in Coolville and Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home in Athens.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley Johnson Bowles; a son and daughter-in-law, David and Denise Bowles; a brother, Charlie Bowles; nephews and nieces and a special niece, Sondra Kay Sinclair.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Bowles Leach, and her twin brother, Paul.

Services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home with Pastor Billy O'Brien officiating. Burial will be in West Union Street Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday 11 a.m. until time of services.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Richland Area Fire Department, 92555 Hooper Road, Athens, OH. 45701. You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary