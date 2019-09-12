|
|
MILLFIELD - Harry D. Hale Jr., 29, of Millfield, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Grant Medical Center, Columbus.
He was born Aug. 27, 1990 in Lancaster. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and working on cars.
He is survived by his father, Harry (Mary) Hale Sr. of Jacksonville; his mother, Michelle Hipp Hale; his daughter, Daisy Rae Lynn Brett; brothers, Maxwell Morgan and Jordan Imler; sisters, Kristen Boudinot, Amber Lowry and Katie Lowry; an uncle, Bill Hale of Columbus; aunts, Julie (Hal) Hale-Byram of Glouster and Laura Long of Barberton; several cousins; and special friends, Sondra Books and Natasha McClellan.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bill and Grace Hale; and an uncle, Mike Hale.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the Bishopville Church of Christ. Friends may call at the church on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
Contributions can be made to Chix 4 a Cure, 8314 State Route 685, Glouster, OH 45732.
Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Sept. 13, 2019