Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Chapel
6525 South State Route 78
Glouster, OH 45732
(740) 767-4200
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Bishopville Church of Christ
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Bishopville Church of Christ
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Hale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry D. Hale Jr.


1990 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry D. Hale Jr. Obituary
MILLFIELD - Harry D. Hale Jr., 29, of Millfield, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Grant Medical Center, Columbus.
He was born Aug. 27, 1990 in Lancaster. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and working on cars.
He is survived by his father, Harry (Mary) Hale Sr. of Jacksonville; his mother, Michelle Hipp Hale; his daughter, Daisy Rae Lynn Brett; brothers, Maxwell Morgan and Jordan Imler; sisters, Kristen Boudinot, Amber Lowry and Katie Lowry; an uncle, Bill Hale of Columbus; aunts, Julie (Hal) Hale-Byram of Glouster and Laura Long of Barberton; several cousins; and special friends, Sondra Books and Natasha McClellan.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bill and Grace Hale; and an uncle, Mike Hale.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the Bishopville Church of Christ. Friends may call at the church on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
Contributions can be made to Chix 4 a Cure, 8314 State Route 685, Glouster, OH 45732.
Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morrison Funeral Chapel
Download Now