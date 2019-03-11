ATHENS - Harry Dale Hawk, 88, of Athens, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, March 10, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Born March 12, 1930 in New Marshfield, he was the son of the late Harry E. & Lou Mae Collins Hawk.

Dale graduated from Waterloo High School and attended Ohio University. He later decided to serve his country and enlisted in the US Army. Before going to Panama, he married the love of his life in 1948, Joan Dailey. Later he served in Korea. After the Army, Dale was employed at Athens McBee-Litton Industries where he retired after 42 years as plant manager.

After his retirement, he and Joan spent time in Florida enjoying golfing and his daughter Linda and her family. Dale loved to fish and hunt as well as spending time with his family and friends.

Dale was a member of Constitution Lodge 426 F&AM (Past Master), lifetime member New Marshfield VFW, Athens American Legion, 40 et 8, and the Athens Elks Lodge.

Dale is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joan Dailey Hawk; a son, Terry (Sue) Hawk; a daughter, Connie (Emmett) Conway, all of Athens; a son-in-law, Richard Anderson of Florida; seven grandchildren, Travis (Karen) Jenkins, Todd Jenkins and Austi Hawk all of Florida, Clinton Vaughn, Lacey (Jon) Martin both of Athens, Courtney Toy and Kylie Toy of California; four great-grandsons, twins Ethan and Samuel Jenkins, Deston Rose and Jacob Martin.

Besides his parents he is preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Daleann Anderson; a sister, Mary Lou Mace; and a brother, Bob Hawk.

Funeral service will be conducted Friday, March 15 at 11 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Buford Brown officiating. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Constitution Lodge 426 will hold Masonic Rites Thursday at 6 p.m. with everyone invited, at the funeral home. Military Rites will be conducted at the cemetery by Athens American Legion and Albany VFW. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.

Dale will be missed by many friends and family. The family would like to thank OhioHealth Home Care nursing staff for the care Dale received. Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 12, 2019