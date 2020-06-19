Harry Snavely

ATHENS - Harry L. Snavely, 93, of Athens, Ohio, passed away on Jan. 8, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital from complications related to a fall and his ongoing battle with esophageal cancer.
Born June 17, 1926, in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Harry LeRoy Snavely and Ada H. (Musselman) Snavely. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Lee (Wright) Snavely and two sons, Michael (Audrey) of Athens, OH and David (Elisa) of Groveport, OH. Harry and Mary Lee were married on May 20, 1961, in Columbus, OH. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph R. (Lillie) Snavely.
Like many of his generation, he proudly served in World War II; he was a military police officer as part of the occupation force in Germany. As his service concluded in the military, they provided a battery of aptitude tests that discovered a keen eye for composition that would eventually lead to an award-winning career in photography.
Harry graduated from Ohio University in 1951 with a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts, where he was also the captain of the men's swim team.
After college, he started his photographic career as a studio photographer in Lancaster, PA. Five years later, he landed at the Elyria (Ohio) Chronicle Telegram, where his photos won numerous awards and eventually landed him a job as Ohio University's Senior Photographer. In his 23.5 years of service, he chronicled everything from the floods of the late 60s, the student protests of the early 70s, major construction projects like the Convocation Center and Alden Library, graduations, ceremonies, sporting events, and many distinguished visitors to the campus. Of the many that he photographed, he listed Harry Reasoner and Jimmy Carter as two of his favorite subjects. He retired from Ohio University on Jan. 31, 1990.
He will be remembered as a loving husband and father, an award-winning photographer who also photographed many local weddings and reunions, a writer of entertaining Christmas letters and all too frequent letters to the editor, an avid gardener, and a dog lover.
Harry selflessly donated his body for research to the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. At his request, there was not a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to your favorite charity. Life is short. Call your father today and tell him how much you love him.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.