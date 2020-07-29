GUYSVILLE - Heather Rasmussen, 48, of Guysville, OH, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH.
She was born Nov. 10, 1971 in Parkersburg, WV, daughter of Randy and Teresa Butcher Rasmussen. Heather loved animals, especially dogs.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a daughter, Breianne Rasmussen; grandson, Kason Rasmussen; two sisters, Rindi and Jerry Buck and Heidi and Barry Jackson; three nephews, Jacob and Gavin Buck and Mason Jackson; and a niece, Addison Jackson.
She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Blaine and Helen Butcher and Paternal grandparents, Ed and Bernice Rasmussen.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Asbury Cemetery, with Monte McCune officiating.
There will be no visitation.
