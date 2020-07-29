1/1
Heather Rasmussen
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heather's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GUYSVILLE - Heather Rasmussen, 48, of Guysville, OH, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH.
She was born Nov. 10, 1971 in Parkersburg, WV, daughter of Randy and Teresa Butcher Rasmussen. Heather loved animals, especially dogs.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a daughter, Breianne Rasmussen; grandson, Kason Rasmussen; two sisters, Rindi and Jerry Buck and Heidi and Barry Jackson; three nephews, Jacob and Gavin Buck and Mason Jackson; and a niece, Addison Jackson.
She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Blaine and Helen Butcher and Paternal grandparents, Ed and Bernice Rasmussen.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Asbury Cemetery, with Monte McCune officiating.
There will be no visitation.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Asbury Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
(740) 667-3110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by White-Schwarzel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved