Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Crossroads Ministry Center
2095 West Fair Avenue
Lancaster, OH
Service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Coolville United Methodist Church
26460 Main St
Coolville, OH
Rev. Helen Kline Obituary
LANCASTER - Reverend Helen Eileen Kline of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Saturday, Feb. 29 at Pershing House Lancaster, Ohio.
As she had close friends in many places we will be having two Cerebration of Life services. One in Lancaster and another in Coolville. The first will be Sunday, March 8 in Lancaster at Crossroads Ministry Center, 2095 West Fair Ave., Lancaster, OH at 2 p.m. The second will be Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m., at the Coolville United Methodist Church, 26460 Main St. Coolville, OH.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 6, 2020
