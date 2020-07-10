1/1
Helen Klingaman
1934 - 2020
ATHENS - Helen I. Klingaman, 86, of Athens passed away at home on July 2, 2020 with her daughter by her side. She was born to the late Howard and Alene Klingeman of Lake Milton, Ohio on April 27, 1934. Her three sisters preceded her in death making Helen the last Klingeman in the family.
After graduating high school in 1952, she set her sights on a new goal: becoming the first in her immediate family to graduate college. Helen completed her degree in English Education at Kent State University in 1956 and would eventually receive her Masters Degree from Ohio University. She married David Klingaman in August of 1956, they were married twenty-six years and have one daughter, Kathryn "Kit" Klingaman Gannon. In addition to her only child, Helen is survived by her two beloved grandsons, Grant and Clint Gannon; three nephews, Rick Jones, Gregg Obenauf, Brian Gatrell; one niece, Robin Gatrell; and two honorary family members, Albert Cervanyk and Jackie Trexel. In the last 24 years her greatest joy was derived from the frequent company of her grandsons, most recently learning that both are now studying full time at The Ohio State University. Helen was a devoted grandmother and attended her boys' school events, meets, games, graduations and birthdays without fail.
For thirty-six years she taught English in the public schools, including Canfield and Stowe, Ohio and Charlottesville, Virginia before spending 26 years at Athens High School, retiring in 1997. Helen was active in the community seeing many of her former students who still speak highly of their time spent in Mrs.Klingaman's classroom. She leaves a rich legacy of education sprinkled with perfect grammar, an enhanced vocabulary, and a love of American Literature.
Helen was extroverted and it led her to participate in multiple activities and clubs, too numerous to list in their entirety. She enjoyed two book clubs, a bridge club of which she was a member 35 plus years, AFAN, Athens County Retired Teachers Association, Herb Guild, Beta Sigma Phi, Stock Club, Higley, Women Who Wine and served on the board of Passion Works. She enjoyed jazz music and listening to the Dixieland Jazz Band and concerts Under The Elms. Reading was her primary hobby and she maintained an impressive list of titles she had read.
The family invites you to join them for a memorial service at 1 p.m. on July 17 at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Pastor Eric Sapp officiating. There will be a calling hour at noon prior to the service. Those who so desire may make donations to Pregnancy Resources of Delaware County, 652 West Central Avenue, Suite 30 Delaware, Ohio 43015. This nonprofit organization was special to Helen as her daughter has spent 9 years working there as a nurse. A note of condolence may be left for the family at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Athens Messenger from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
JUL
17
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
Funeral services provided by
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
168 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
(740) 592-6666
Guest Book sponsored by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens

July 10, 2020
I have fond memories of Mrs. Klingamans Shakespeare class my senior year at Athens High. She arranged a field trip for us to see Othello at OU School of Theater. My condolences to the family.
Jeff Seaman
Student
July 10, 2020
Helen was a dear friend of mine for many years. She was always there when I needed her. We had many years of fun times together
margaret Lane
Friend
July 9, 2020
Please accept my sincere condolences for the loss of Helen. I met her through AFAN, including the Women Who W(h)ine group. I always enjoyed talking with her. She was always willing to listen to me talk about horses among other things.
Stacia Stutzman
Friend
July 9, 2020
I had Mrs. Klingaman as a teacher at Athens High School. And since then I always looked forward to seeing her when I went to vote at the community center. I never knew what ward I was in, I just always looked for Helen and went to her. We joked I was at the "Klingaman table" She will be missed.
Heather Laughlin
Student
July 9, 2020
I only met Helen a few years ago while volunteering at the Pregnancy Center where Kathryn worked. She was always so nice to me when she would visit. She was also always very active and busy with her friends. It broke my heart when she took such a turn physically a year or so ago.
My heart goes out to Kathryn, Grant and Clint.
Vicki Filippi
Acquaintance
July 8, 2020
Helen has been my friend for many many years. When my mother was in assisted living at The Plains, she gave me a key to her house and said I could stay with her whenever I visited my mother. We had good times, good food, and I got to know many of her friends. She was so kind to my mother, visiting her often, taking her treats, helping her, and boosting her spirit. She, herself, had so much spirit and I will miss her very much. I am Kit's aunt and my heart goes out to Kit, Grant, and Clint.

Peggy Harris
Family
July 8, 2020
Helen and I worked together at AHS. She was truly a great lady. She will be missed by the entire community.
Marguerite Kostival
Friend
July 8, 2020
Helen was a fellow English teacher who became a friend. Her daughter Kit and my son were classmates. All of my three children were students in her English classes at Athens High School and thoroughly enjoyed their time there. My sympathy goes out to Kit and the rest of her family. She was a great lady and will be missed.
Sylvia Abbott
Friend
July 8, 2020
I loved Mrs. Klingaman as a high school English teacher at AHS and I went on to be an English major in college. More recently I loved seeing her when I went to vote as she was a poll worker for many elections at my polling place. She always had kind words for me and a wonderful smile. It made me feel like a high school kid again seeing her, and thats a great thing for a middle aged guy. She was part of what made Athens feel like a small town home to me. I will miss her.
Sky Pettey
Student
July 7, 2020
My love goes out to Kit and all that were touched by Mrs. Klingaman. She was a wonderful teacher and neighbor to me. Not only did she teach me English Literature, but she also taught me many life lessons that I will never forget. I hope that her old friends Aggie and Heidi are now taking good care of her.
joey yanity
Neighbor
July 7, 2020
Thanks for the memories, my AHS neighbor. We shall all hush so you can Rest In Peace.
Donna Hynes
Coworker
July 7, 2020
Mrs. Klingaman was a great teacher; Tough at times but always fair. When I saw her around Athens many years after graduation she always took the time to say hi and ask what I had been up to. Rest In Peace Mrs. Klingaman. Prayers for her family and friends.
Brenda Dorst (Stover)
Student
July 7, 2020
I only knew Helen for a short time at the Herb Guild and considered her a wonderful friend.
Debbie Keirns
Friend
July 7, 2020
I was one of her students and enjoyed her class. She also attended one of my auction once to collect some Weller pottery that she liked. I am not sure if she ever told the story but I am the student that turned in the book report with the book cut up into small pieces. I have to say that was one book I did not enjoy. She was a wonderful teacher. RIP
Mark Hutchinson
Student
July 7, 2020
Kit and family, we send our love for Helen. Nancy was in a mystery book club with her and so enjoyed her reviews and humor. She would always have Andes Mints for her especially. Bruce always had lively discussions about school as he was on the Board. She always displayed his election signs and so enjoyed doing so. We will miss her and send peace to you all!
Bruce Nottke
July 7, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. I remember Helen for her interest in the Christmas Sale and her jellies, as well as how she loved making Halloween costumes for her grandsons. She also enjoyed being a poll worker at elections. Helen was always positive and uplifting in conversations. She will be missed by many.
Martha Johnson
Friend
July 7, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jacqueline Trexel
July 7, 2020
Kit, I am so sorry for your loss. Your mother was a wonderful influence in my life and babysitting you was so much fun. You were so smart and lively as a kid. You are blessed to have had such a perfect mom. The world will miss her.
Ann Svendsen-Sanchez
Friend
July 7, 2020
So sorry for your loss and my deepest sympathy to your family..I had her in school. She was a wonderful teacher. She will be missed by many
Dorothy Burchfield
Student
July 6, 2020
Mrs. Klingaman taught both of my sons, Christian and Curtis. She was kind and seemed to sense how new they were to the area in the 90's. Christian is an actor in L.A. and Curtis is a RELO (Regional English Language) Officer in Nepal. A love of books and language was imparted to both of them. It always amazed me that years after they graduated, she would ask about the boys by name. A truly giving teacher who made an impression this mom. Thank you, Mrs. Klingaman. I am grateful that you were in our lives.
Karen Chan
Student
July 6, 2020
I am so sorry, Kit and family. In 1968, I took a contemporary literature class from Mrs. Klingaman at Athens High School. She introduced me to the works of J. D. Salinger, and the plays of Theater of the Absurd. She talked to me about going to college. She inspired me and I'm forever grateful. Later in my life, it was a treat to see her working at the polls every Election Day. She will be missed. You have my deepest sympathy.
Jan Cunningham Hodson
Student
