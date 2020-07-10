Helen has been my friend for many many years. When my mother was in assisted living at The Plains, she gave me a key to her house and said I could stay with her whenever I visited my mother. We had good times, good food, and I got to know many of her friends. She was so kind to my mother, visiting her often, taking her treats, helping her, and boosting her spirit. She, herself, had so much spirit and I will miss her very much. I am Kit's aunt and my heart goes out to Kit, Grant, and Clint.





Peggy Harris

