1/1
Helen Secoy
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ATHENS - Helen Mae Secoy, 62, of Athens, went to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, June 30, 2020 at The James Cancer Center in Columbus. Born Aug. 26, 1957 in McArthur, she was the daughter of the late John A. and June Chesser Dixon.
Helen proudly worked for 30 years as a Stationery Engineer at the Ohio University Heating Plant. She was a devoted grandmother who never missed a sports game for each of her beloved grandchildren, a dog lover, and was an avid Harley-Davidson Motorcycle rider with her loving husband.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Steven O. Secoy; son, Jeremiah Secoy; daughter, Brandy (Dustin) Altop; three grandchildren, Devon, Tanner, and Zoe Altop; siblings, Carroll Dixon, Jim Dixon, Jane (Dean) Harvey, Jennifer Dixon, Tonya Dixon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Orin and Leoma Secoy; siblings, Judy and her husband Willard Harvey, Patty Canada, Chris Crawford, and John Dixon.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Lyndsey Stearns officiating. Burial will follow in Athens Memory Gardens. You may call upon the family from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Social distancing guidelines will also be observed in light of COVID-19 requirements. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook, view a tribute video, or leave the family a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Jul. 2 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
168 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
(740) 592-6666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 1, 2020
I'm very sorry.
Craig Maxwell
Family
July 1, 2020
My heart breaks for you guys. Helen was a wonderful person. She treated me so well as a kid. Helen made this world a better place and I am thankful that I was able to have her in my life growing up. My thoughts are with guys.
Jason Bernard
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved