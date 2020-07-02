ATHENS - Helen Mae Secoy, 62, of Athens, went to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, June 30, 2020 at The James Cancer Center in Columbus. Born Aug. 26, 1957 in McArthur, she was the daughter of the late John A. and June Chesser Dixon.
Helen proudly worked for 30 years as a Stationery Engineer at the Ohio University Heating Plant. She was a devoted grandmother who never missed a sports game for each of her beloved grandchildren, a dog lover, and was an avid Harley-Davidson Motorcycle rider with her loving husband.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Steven O. Secoy; son, Jeremiah Secoy; daughter, Brandy (Dustin) Altop; three grandchildren, Devon, Tanner, and Zoe Altop; siblings, Carroll Dixon, Jim Dixon, Jane (Dean) Harvey, Jennifer Dixon, Tonya Dixon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Orin and Leoma Secoy; siblings, Judy and her husband Willard Harvey, Patty Canada, Chris Crawford, and John Dixon.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Lyndsey Stearns officiating. Burial will follow in Athens Memory Gardens. You may call upon the family from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Social distancing guidelines will also be observed in light of COVID-19 requirements. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook, view a tribute video, or leave the family a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com
.