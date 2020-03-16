|
GLOUSTER - Helen E. (Babe) Walker, 84 of Glouster, Ohio passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by the love of her family on March 14, 2020. Helen was the mother of three children, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Trimble High School Graduating class of 1953. Shortly after graduating she moved to Columbus, Ohio where she met and married her husband Alva Walker. The couple then settled and raised their children in Grove City, Ohio, while Helen worked for Midland Mutual Life Insurance Co. Upon her retirement, Helen decided to return to her childhood home of Glouster in 1998.
Helen was a fierce and passionate advocate for her community. She worked hard to build relationships, solve problems and provide resources within the Village of Glouster. She held various positions within her county and local village, including holding positions on the Glouster Board of Public Affairs and Athens Board of Elections. She was a strong political leader, working for the Athens Democratic Party and volunteering for many local and national campaigns. In 2002, Helen saw a need within the local schools and worked to create the Trimble Textbook foundation. This organization has raised more than a million dollars to assist in purchasing textbooks and learning materials for local Trimble students. She also played an important role in the creation of the Trimble Wall of Fame, established to recognize and honor successful Trimble High School Alumni and in 2012 was an honoree of this recognition.
Helen was proud and felt most blessed in her role as grandmother. She had five grandchildren, Karalee Post, Ryan Walker, Ashley Blevins, Amy Walker, Samantha Azbell; and nine great-grandchildren. Helen also had many dear friends that she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alva Walker; parents, Joseph and Lena (Cortese) Covell; brothers, Andrew, Charles and Anthony Covelle; sister, Mary Ramsey; and daughter-in-law, Leslie Racer. She is survived by her children, Robert (Diane) Walker of Grove City, Ohio, Karen (Craig) Azbell of Glouster, Sharon Walker, of Mason, Ohio; sister, Margaret "Rootie" Covell; and sisters-in-law, Eva Poling of Bishopville and Ruby Walker of Indianapolis, Indiana.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 19 from 2-8 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Glouster, Ohio. There will be a vigil at 7:30 a.m. with Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 20, also at Holy Cross. Gathering for friends and family will be in the Downstairs reception area of the church immediately following graveside services at Maplewood Cemetery. Donations are encouraged to be made to Ohio Health - Athens Hospice. https://foundation.ohiohealth.com/giving. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 17, 2020