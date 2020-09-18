ATHENS - Herbert Wayne Brown, 84, of Athens died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens, with family at his side. Born May 14, 1936 in Wilkinsburg, PA, he was the son of the late H. Jessie Brown and Clara Shema Brown.
Herb graduated from Vermilion High School, and with the help of his brothers, built their parents' home soon afterward. He was a brick and stone mason contractor by trade. He relocated to Athens and built homes in the area and also ventured into business, operating convenience stores. He enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie, golfing, home cookouts and spending time with his family. He was a loyal fan of the Cleveland Indians and the Browns. His family will remember him as generous and honest, and for his integrity, perseverance, and strength. He was a member of the Athens Country Club, Eagles and Elks Lodges, and a social member of the VFW and AmVets. Just before he died, he placed his faith in Jesus Christ.
Herb is survived by his beloved wife of 19 years, Mary Montgomery Brown; four daughters, Kimberly (Tom) Isner of Galena, Melissa Pennell of The Plains, Jacqueline Brown of Athens and Jennifer (Jeff) Adolphs of Sunbury; two step sons, Jeff Jackson of Pataskala and Mike Jackson of Athens; six grandchildren, Chase, Rachael, Sam, Chris, Monica, and Stephanie; six great-grandchildren; three brothers, Carl (Mary Ann) Brown of Avon Lake, Joe (Vickie) Brown of Las Vegas, NV, and Ron (Robbie) Brown of Vermilion; several nieces and nephews; and many special friends, including Gary Vermillion and Rex Storer. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a stepson, Scott Jackson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
