ATHENS - Herbert Allan Harris, 91, of Athens, Ohio died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 in his home with family. He is survived by his wife, Linda Ruth Harris; their three children, Deborah Harris Krawtz (son-in-law, Joe Krawtz and granddaughter, Jillian Krawtz) of Round Rock Texas, David Harris, and Stephen Harris, (daughter-in-law Kristine Martin and grandsons, Bela and Max Harris), all of Syracuse New York; and brother, Doran Levy of St. Paul, Minneapolis.
Born in Gallipolis on Oct. 9, 1928, Herbert graduated from Athens High school, then from Ohio State with a degree in business. Herb then served in the Navy during the Korean War as a disbursement officer on the USS Albany. After his military service, Herb returned to Ohio and worked various traveling sales jobs. One day in 1955 Herb called the Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority at Ohio State and Linda answered the phone. Herb, claiming that he couldn't quite remember the name of the woman he was calling after, asked Linda on a date. Herb and Linda married in 1957 and Sept. 1 would have been their 63rd wedding anniversary.
Herb ran the family business, Harris Furniture, from 1968 until 1988. After the business closed, Herb was a driving instructor for several years before many successful years as a salesman for Superior Lighting. Herb was a Mason and Rotarian and in the 1980s Herb served one term on city council. Herb loved photography, was an avid reader of history, a committed bridge player and passionate Ohio State Football fan!!
There will be a brief, private, family service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, 24 Morris Ave., Athens, OH 45701 for expenses. Please share a memory, send a note of condolence, or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com
