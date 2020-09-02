1/1
Herbert A. Harris
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ATHENS - Herbert Allan Harris, 91, of Athens, Ohio died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 in his home with family. He is survived by his wife, Linda Ruth Harris; their three children, Deborah Harris Krawtz (son-in-law, Joe Krawtz and granddaughter, Jillian Krawtz) of Round Rock Texas, David Harris, and Stephen Harris, (daughter-in-law Kristine Martin and grandsons, Bela and Max Harris), all of Syracuse New York; and brother, Doran Levy of St. Paul, Minneapolis.
Born in Gallipolis on Oct. 9, 1928, Herbert graduated from Athens High school, then from Ohio State with a degree in business. Herb then served in the Navy during the Korean War as a disbursement officer on the USS Albany. After his military service, Herb returned to Ohio and worked various traveling sales jobs. One day in 1955 Herb called the Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority at Ohio State and Linda answered the phone. Herb, claiming that he couldn't quite remember the name of the woman he was calling after, asked Linda on a date. Herb and Linda married in 1957 and Sept. 1 would have been their 63rd wedding anniversary.
Herb ran the family business, Harris Furniture, from 1968 until 1988. After the business closed, Herb was a driving instructor for several years before many successful years as a salesman for Superior Lighting. Herb was a Mason and Rotarian and in the 1980s Herb served one term on city council. Herb loved photography, was an avid reader of history, a committed bridge player and passionate Ohio State Football fan!!
There will be a brief, private, family service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, 24 Morris Ave., Athens, OH 45701 for expenses. Please share a memory, send a note of condolence, or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
740-593-3567
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jagers and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved