Herbert Maxwell

AMESVILLE - Herbert Raymond (H.R) Maxwell, 71, of Amesville, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on Sept. 22, 2020.
Surviving H.R. are his four children Brad (Svea) Maxwell of Amesville, Mary (Maxwell) Clark of Chauncey, Katie (Brent) (Maxwell) Kerins of Amesville, Chris (Lisa) Maxwell of Defiance, Ohio; a brother, Don Maxwell of Lancaster, Ohio; and 11 grandchildren.
H.R. is preceded in death by his parents Raymond H. and Lucille G. (Nutt) Maxwell, two brothers Ronald and Richard Maxwell, and a grandchild Gabriel Clark.
H.R. drove truck for many years and was member of the Eagles in Jacksonville.
H.R. lived his life his way and wanted a simple funeral. A graveside service will be held on Oct. 3 at 3 p.m. at Mound Hill Cemetery north of Amesville on Route 329.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Buckeye Hills Foundation or United Seniors of Athens County in memory of H.R. Arrangements are entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Mound Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Morrison Funeral Chapel
6525 South State Route 78
Glouster, OH 45732
(740) 767-4200
