Herberta Chambers
Herberta Chambers Obituary
LOGAN - Herberta L. Chambers, 79, of Lancaster, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Bickford Assisted Living in Lancaster. Born Feb. 19, 1940, in Athens County, she was daughter of the late James Sr. and Edith Lehman Taylor. Herberta was the widow of the late William L. Chambers.
She retired from Goodyear in Logan.
Herberta is survived by her daughters, Debra (Michael) Cook of Logan and Diana (Dan) Drengler of Colgate, Wisconsin; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brother, Steve Taylor of Columbus; sisters, Shirley Grigsby of Logan, Marcia VanBibber of Nelsonville and Eileen Patton of South Carolina; and her special friend, Ed Darnell of Logan.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Summer Cook; and brother, James Taylor Jr.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with Elijah Williams officiating. Interment will be in New Fairview Memorial Gardens, Rockbridge.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 23, 2019
