Aunt Patty and Family, Mom and I are so sorry about the loss of your Dear Husband, Father and Grandfather. You are in our thoughts and prayers. I KNOW Uncle Howard is rejoicing in his heavenly home with his Father and all of those that went before him. He is watching over ALL of you. May God wrap his arms around you and comfort you in the days ahead. We love you Aunt Patty.

Jerri Shreve