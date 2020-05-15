CHESTERHILL - Howard L. Parsons, 88, of Chesterhill, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born on Feb. 1, 1932 in Chesterhill to the late Henry M. and Ester P. Mills Parsons. He retired from the Ohio Dept. of Transportation and was a Marion Township Trustee. He also spent many years moving livestock being a professional Bull Shipper. He was a member of the Chesterhill United Methodist Church, Chesterhill Masonic Lodge, Morgan County Farm Bureau, life member of the Malta VFW Post 4713 and was the past fire chief at the Chesterhill Vol. Fire Dept.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Kasler Parsons of the home; three sons, Randall (Debora) Parsons of Chesterhill, Kenny (Heidi) Parsons of McConnelsville and Stuart (Ronda) Parsons of Canal Winchester; three daughters, Cindy (Mike) Parsons of Chesterhill, Wanda (Chet) Curtis of Chesterhill and Becky (Bill) Aber of Malta; 19 grandchildren,;30 great-grandchildren and; one great-great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Duana; grandson, Jesse; eight brothers, Russell, Conrad, Clovis, Doug, Wilber, Gail, Gene and Marion Parsons and; sister, Marie Able.
A private family visitation will be held on Sat. May 16, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill with a private service following at noon. Burial will follow in the Chesterhill Cemetery. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger from May 15 to May 17, 2020.