Hoy Seckinger
1932 - 2020
THE PLAINS - Hoy J Seckinger, 87, of The Plains, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital in Athens. He was born Aug. 16, 1932, in Jacksonville, Ohio, son of the late Hoy John and Garnet (Reed) Seckinger. Hoy was married for 69 years to Shirley K. (Heiser) Seckinger, who survives. 
He retired from Berne Union School District, Sugar Grove, Ohio, as their Superintendent, was a United States Air Force Veteran and a member of the Masonic Lodge in Nelsonville.
Hoy is survived by his sons, Hoy Jon (Susan) Seckinger of Athens and Mark (Kathy) Seckinger of Logan; and grandchildren, Holly Seckinger of Athens, and Hoy Jonathan (Jenn) Seckinger of Tipp City.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Faye McClellan. 
No services will be held. Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Hoy J Seckinger to the Hoy J and Shirley K. Seckinger Scholarship Fund with the Ohio University Foundation, P.O. Box 869, Athens, Ohio 45701 or to HAPCAP, 3 Cardaras Drive, P.O. Box 220, Glouster, Ohio 45732.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cardaras Funeral Home
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
(740) 385-3028
Memories & Condolences
August 10, 2020
Such a wonderful man. Remembering him while attending Berne Union. Thoughts and prayers to the family. RIP Mr. Seckinger
Shena Hiles -Thomas
August 10, 2020
Mr Seckinger was a Wonderful Man. Always a gentle man. I can remember he was so nice and kind to all the kids. We all loved him for sure. So sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with his Family. God Bless and Rest in Heaven Mr Seckinger.
Vickie Glenn Linehan
Student
August 10, 2020
I remember him from when i went to Berne Union, he was a nice man, my thoughts and prayers for his family
ida currier
