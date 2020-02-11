|
Inus M. Hunter, 96, Albany, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at her residence. Born Aug. 1, 1923, in Belfry, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late James and Erma Shannon Hunter. She was a homemaker, and a member of Pentecostal Faith Temple in Whitewood, VA. and Living Water Worship Center.
She is survived by a daughter, Billie Jean Clifton of Albany; a son, Kenneth (Patty) Hunter of Richland, VA.; son-in-law, Charles Jack Meredith of Fredericksburg, VA.; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Patty Ruth Hargis of Carey N.C.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James Kelly Hunter; infant son, Jimmy Ray Hunter; a daughter, Anna Louise Meredith; son-in-law, Robert Clifton; sisters, Briza Shumaker, Reathel Brown; brothers, Ezra Hargis, Ulysses Hargis, William Lynn Hargis, Bobby Hargis; a granddaughter, Bobbie Jean Clifton.
Services will be Friday, Feb. 14, at noon, at Living Walter Worship Center, with Rev. Troy Lester and Pastor Jim Stewart officiating. Burial will be in the Clifton Family Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday 6-8 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 12, 2020