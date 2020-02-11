Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Living Walter Worship Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Inus Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Inus M. Hunter


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Inus M. Hunter Obituary
Inus M. Hunter, 96, Albany, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at her residence. Born Aug. 1, 1923, in Belfry, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late James and Erma Shannon Hunter. She was a homemaker, and a member of Pentecostal Faith Temple in Whitewood, VA. and Living Water Worship Center.
She is survived by a daughter, Billie Jean Clifton of Albany; a son, Kenneth (Patty) Hunter of Richland, VA.; son-in-law, Charles Jack Meredith of Fredericksburg, VA.; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Patty Ruth Hargis of Carey N.C.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James Kelly Hunter; infant son, Jimmy Ray Hunter; a daughter, Anna Louise Meredith; son-in-law, Robert Clifton; sisters, Briza Shumaker, Reathel Brown; brothers, Ezra Hargis, Ulysses Hargis, William Lynn Hargis, Bobby Hargis; a granddaughter, Bobbie Jean Clifton.
Services will be Friday, Feb. 14, at noon, at Living Walter Worship Center, with Rev. Troy Lester and Pastor Jim Stewart officiating. Burial will be in the Clifton Family Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday 6-8 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Inus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -