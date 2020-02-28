|
Irene A. Sebek (nee Knize), formerly of Athens, OH and Chicago, IL, passed away Feb. 21, 2020 at age 96. Beloved wife for 52 years of the late Richard J. Sebek. Loving mother of Donna (Jay) Wamsley, Nancy (Jack) Kilmartin, Jeffrey (Marsha) Sebek, and the late Richard Jr. and Daniel Sebek. Dear grandmother of Brian, Andrew, Laurel, Kelly, Elizabeth, Bridget, Joseph, Matthew, Noah, Zachary, Jason and great-grandmother of seven. Sister of the late Isabel (the late John) Sebek.
Irene enjoyed dancing, gardening, sewing, cooking and baking hoska for her children and grandchildren. In her younger years she enjoyed roller skating and was a member of a skating club. Services will be held at Christ the King Church, Chicago. Visit donnellanfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 29, 2020