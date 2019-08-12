|
NELSONVILLE - J. Brooks Fuller, 58, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 11, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster. He was born May 13, 1961 in Nelsonville, son of Johnnie Fuller of Oklahoma and the late Barbara Brooks Fuller.
He was a self-employed contractor.
Brooks is survived by his sons, John Clay Fuller and Travis David (Heather Leeper) Fuller, both of Logan; daughter-in-law, Wendy Merrill of Logan; grandchildren, Clay, Paige, Brenna and Eva Fuller and Caden Merrill; brothers, Brett Fuller of Plain City and Brad Fuller of Nelsonville; sister, Barri Kline of Logan; seven nieces; and Mary Parry, his loving fiancÃ©.
Graveside services will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Asbury Cemetery, Hocking County, with Pastor Josh Lawrence officiating. Friends may call at the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, on Wednesday, from 4-8 p.m.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of J. Brooks Fuller to the .
Published in The Athens Messenger on Aug. 13, 2019