HEATH - Jack Bickley, 73, of Heath, passed away Sept. 15, 2020 in Columbus. Born Oct. 5, 1946 in Athens, he was the son of the late James and Mona Vore Bickley. He was a disabled Army Veteran and was a member of the Murray City America Legion Post #420, a lifetime member of Jacksonville V.F.W. Post #9866, a lifetime member of the Newark Vietnam Veterans of America, and a member of the D.A.V. of Newark. Jack was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Darla Cook Bickley of Heath; three sons, Danny (Lea) Bickley of Glouster, Jeffrey (Jessica) Bickley of Glouster, and James (Jessica) Bickley of Newark; a foster daughter, Jill Kinnison Richmond of Murray City; eight grandchildren; a brother, Terry Bickley of Glouster; a sister, Jeana (Raymond) Stiltner of Westerville; his mother-in-law, Dee Cook of Murray City; a sister-in-law, Waveline Snyder of Glouster; brothers-in-law, Hank (Shirley) Cook and Donnie (Terri) Cook, both of Murray City; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Snyder; and his father-in-law, Don Cook.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Pastor Robert Buchman officiating. There will be a military service conducted by the Combined Color Guard Unit and the United States Army. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from noon until the time of service.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Morrison Funeral Chapel
6525 South State Route 78
Glouster, OH 45732
