Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Chapel
6525 South State Route 78
Glouster, OH 45732
(740) 767-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Cain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Cain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Cain Obituary
GLOUSTER - Jack O. Cain, 71, of Glouster passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the O.S.U. Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. Born July 14, 1948, he was the son of the late Ralph and Ida Thornton Cain. He was an Army Vietnam Veteran and formerly drove for the Pepsi Co. in Athens.
He is survived by a son, Eric Cain of Glouster; three grandchildren; and a sister, Carol (Bruce) Brunton of Glouster.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Carrie Ann Cain; a brother, Chuck Cain; and two sisters, Christine Sikorski and Susie Cain.
A military graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morrison Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -