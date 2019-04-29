LOGAN - Jack Allen Ingram, 77, of Logan, passed away April 29, 2019 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan.

Jack was born Nov. 7, 1941 in Haydenville to Lou Ingram and Audra (Phillips) Ingram. He was a graduate of Union Furnace High School retired from Goodyear in Logan and was a member of the Elks in Nelsonville and the Moose in Logan.

Surviving are his sons, Greg Ingram and Scott (Robyn) Ingram, both of Logan; grandchildren, Lindsey Ratliff, Dustin Ingram, Stacie Ingram, and Keely Ingram; six great-grandchildren; sister, Cheryl Murray of Bloomfield; and companion, Mary Sparks of Nelsonville.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Lou Ingram; and brother, Phil Ingram.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan.

Calling hours will be observed at 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to your .

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary