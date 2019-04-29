GLOUSTER - Jack Warren Kerg, 89, of Glouster, and previously of Dayton, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Sycamore Hospital.

He was born Dec. 16, 1929 in Dayton to the late Joseph and Kathryn (Orihood) Kerg. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends, especially his granddaughter, Holly, as he was her saving grace, even before her birth.

Jack enjoyed his retirement in his cabin at Burr Oak Lake, where he was a devoted vegetarian and practiced meditation. He was a talented musician who enjoyed playing trumpet at many jazz venues in his younger years. Jack will be remembered for his sense of humor and his kind heart.

Jack is survived by his daughter, Cathy Bailey; granddaughters, Holly (Vince) Sbrocchi and Angenette Bailey; great-grandchildren, Kathryn "Katie" Vaughan, Elenora "Ellie" Vaughan, Michael Sbrocchi, Samantha Rodriguez, Elaina Rodriguez and SPC Anthony (Madison) Rodriguez, who are expecting Jack's first great-great grandson; special friend, Martha Hansgen; and beloved dog, Sita.

Family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Newcomer South Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, Ohio. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book. Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary