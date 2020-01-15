Home

Stone-Matheney Funeral Home
7465 Marion Street
Chesterhill, OH 43728
(740) 554-5291
Jack McNally Obituary
AMESVILLE - Jack D. McNally, 67, of Belpre, formerly of Amesville, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at the Arcadia Nursing Home in Coolville.
He was born on Jan. 25, 1952 in Athens to the late Everett and Evelyn Holdcroft McNally.
He was a truck driver for Merchants 5 Star in Marietta and had also worked many years for Ames Township. He was a member of Fairview Holiness Church in Bishopville and the Amesville Volunteer Fire Dept.
He is survived by four sons, Charles McNally of Amesville, Chris McNally of Columbus, David McNally of Guysville and Larry McNally of Amesville; a daughter, Billie Jackson of Guysville; a brother, Ronald McNally of Amesville; sister, Naomi McNally of Amesville; 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sandy Skinner McNally; and a sister, Katharine Gould. A caring cremation is taking place per Jack's wishes. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Jan. 16, 2020
