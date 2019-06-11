ATHENS - Jack D. Russell, 84, of Marietta, formerly of Athens, died Wednesday morning, June 5, 2019, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta.

Born May 9, 1935 in Athens, he was the son of the late Nicholas Longworth Russell and Helen Leota Root Russell.

A graduate of Athens High School, he was a Union Carpenter, General Contractor, President of MaryDale, Inc. and was employed at Ohio University as a carpenter in building maintenance and as Superintendent of The Ridges.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church, BPOE Lodge 973, Athens, Winnebago Itaska Travelers Club, Wandering Ohio Winnies, Cardinal Club, Family Motor Coach Association and Freightliner Club. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Germany with the 12th Cavalry, 3rd ReCon Squad.

Jack is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Anna Hellebrandt Russell; two daughters, Dorothy Annette Clawson of Lebanon and Barbara Louise Eagleston and her husband Mike, of Columbus; two granddaughters, Candice (Joe) Singleton and Megan (Jordan, Sr.) Bodnar; eight great-grandchildren, Alexis, Austin, Brody, Jordan, Jr., Addison, Nicholas, Malcolm and George.

Besides his parents he is preceded in death by a sister, Carole Ann Russell Grimes, and a granddaughter, Bethany Langford.

A memorial graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Athens Memory Gardens, with Rev. Robert McDowell officiating. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Salvation Army.

Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary