Jacob Gilmore

ATHENS - Jacob Lawrence Gilmore, 24, of Athens, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at his home.
Born Sept. 9, 1995 in Dayton, he is the son of Laura Michelle Gilmore of The Plains.
He was a 2014 graduate of Athens High School, where he was on the J.V. Soccer Team as goalie. He also attended Ohio University. He was a graphic designer and printer at Minuteman Press and had worked at UniversiTees. He loved creating art, hiking, music festivals and long boarding.
Jacob is survived by his mother, Laura Gilmore; a brother, Jesse Gilmore; his grandmothers, Rosemary Mayronne and Kathy Gilmore; an uncle, Jeffrey Gilmore; uncle and aunt, Raphael and Christine Hart; his beloved cat, Max; and two dear friends, Taylor Rutter and Johnny Buck.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Austin Gilmore; a grandfather, Donald Gilmore; and great-grandparents, Vernon and Roselyn Gilmore and Frank and Margaret Mayronne.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Jacob's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the John W. Clem Recovery House, 8044 Dairy Lane, Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
