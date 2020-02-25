|
|
GREENWOOD, IN - Jaime Robe passed on Saturday, Feb. 22, with her family by her side. Born, Jamesetta, in Willard, OH on Feb. 17, 1948 to James and Nathalia Pemberton. She was the younger sister to Georgeanna Mills. She married her college sweetheart Nathan Robe (75), of Athens, OH, on July 6, 1968.
With her BS in Home Economics from Miami University of Ohio she became a High School Home Economics teacher. She helped develop early versions of the 1970's Vocational Home Economics for boys.
After the birth of their daughter, Marti and son, Eric, Jaime enjoyed many years being a mom. In 1995, Jaime joined the Internal Revenue Service as a Customer Service Representative. After 15 years of Public Service, she retired in 2010. During her many years of retirement, Jaime and Nate visited much of the lower United States and Alaska as well as Central America and the Panama Canal.
Jaime enjoyed being a grandmother to her four grandchildren, Kaitlynn (18), Alyssa (17), Harrell, Gavin (15) and Logan (11) Robe. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Nathan; their daughter, Marti Harrell (45); their son, and his wife Eric (40) and Sarah Robe; and her sister, Georgeanna Mills (77).
Visitation will be held at Mt. Auburn United Methodist Church. 3100 W. Stones Crossing Rd., Greenwood, IN, on Friday, Feb. 28, from 6-8 p.m., with services on Saturday at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (JDRF). You are invited to read Jaime's online obituary at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com, where you may sign the guest book and leave a personal message for the family. Arrangements entrusted to Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 26, 2020