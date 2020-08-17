ATHENS - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of James R. "Jim" Beveridge Sr., 74, of Athens, OH, on Aug. 3, 2020. Jim was born in Martins Ferry, Ohio on Sept. 30, 1945 to the late Kenneth and Jessie Gemondo Beveridge. He also formerly lived in eastern Ohio and Florida. He married the love of his life, DeeAnn, in 1964. Jim was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church of Athens.
Jim loved a good story, gathering friends wherever he went, loved animals, reading, travel, fixing anything and everything, and his motorcycles. Most of all, Jim adored his family and they loved him right back. He was happily involved in the lives of his children and wonderful grandchildren.
Jim is survived by DeeAnn, his bride of over 56 years; his daughter, Angel (Steve) Mack of Athens; his son, James Jr. (Melissa) Beveridge of Chicago; and his grandchildren, Kia Beveridge (Pat) Reed of Chicago, Cody Mack of Dallas, Josh (Jazlynn Skor) Beveridge of Chicago, and Ryan Mack of Athens. He is also survived by his sister, Bonita, of Daytona Beach, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers at OhioHealth Home Hospice for making his final week as comfortable as possible, Tim Moquin of Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home, and the many friends and extended family who continue to reach out during this difficult time.
Arrangements are with Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visiting hours or public service. Donations may be made in Jim's name to the American Cancer Society
Friends and family are welcome to sign the online guestbook
at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com
