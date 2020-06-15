NELSONVILLE - James Henry Croston, 76, of Nelsonville, died May 31, 2020 at his home. Born July 24, 1943 in Athens County, he was the son of the late Carlos Croston and June Mayle Croston.
A graduate of Ames-Bern High School, he retired after 20 years of service in the maintenance department at the Athens County Court House. He had also been employed with the A.E. Installer Telephone Co.
James is survived by three sons, James Croston of Ray, Jerry (Pam) Croston of Circleville and Brian (Karen) Croston of East Liberty; eight grandchildren, Amber, Carrie, Jake, Katie, Julia, Shane, Kylie, and Devyn; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Williams and Margaret (Jay) Yocum both of Akron; three brothers, Billy (Melanie) Croston of Plantsville, Richard L. (Pam) Croston of Shade and David Croston of Shade.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by a longtime companion, Louise Roberts.
A memorial service will be at the convenience of the family with interment of his ashes in Mt. Hermon Cemetery, Bern Township. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
A graduate of Ames-Bern High School, he retired after 20 years of service in the maintenance department at the Athens County Court House. He had also been employed with the A.E. Installer Telephone Co.
James is survived by three sons, James Croston of Ray, Jerry (Pam) Croston of Circleville and Brian (Karen) Croston of East Liberty; eight grandchildren, Amber, Carrie, Jake, Katie, Julia, Shane, Kylie, and Devyn; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Williams and Margaret (Jay) Yocum both of Akron; three brothers, Billy (Melanie) Croston of Plantsville, Richard L. (Pam) Croston of Shade and David Croston of Shade.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by a longtime companion, Louise Roberts.
A memorial service will be at the convenience of the family with interment of his ashes in Mt. Hermon Cemetery, Bern Township. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.